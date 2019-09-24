Thomas Davis 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Thomas J. Davis, 90, of Turkey Lake, Hudson, Indiana, and formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How would you grade the Aggies' overall performance against Auburn on Saturday? You voted: A B C D F Vote View Results Back Special Sections Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRapa Nui: Navel of the worldStudy names Huntertown third best place to raise family in IndianaDeputy cleared in shooting; suspect faces new chargesTeens arrested in liquor store break-inAngola teen jailed for incestCarroll grad makes it to top seven on 'MasterChef'USDA designates 74 Indiana counties as natural disaster areaTeen's passion for dance earns national awardsSeeing double and triple at EastsideGarrett mourns loss of Railroader basketball legend Chuck Bavis Images Videos CommentedCarnegie goes fine free (1) Sunday's Life page Page C1 Top Ads KD114642 Albion Village 9-23-2019 KD103460 Top Jobs KD114410 KD115112 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Lakers top Eastside soccer team again Minehart begins ReStore assignment Eastside spikers swept by Panthers Naomi Watts 'trying not to think about' expectations for Game of Thrones prequel Lil Nas X is dating Tiesto gets married Gwen Stefani: I didn't know Blake Shelton 'existed' before The Voice
