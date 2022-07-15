FREMONT — Mark Alan Beer, age 58, of Barton Lake, Fremont, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1964, in Angola, Indiana to Loren and Ramona (Strahm) Beer.
Mark graduated from Angola High School in 1982.
He married Terri Lee (Roberts) on Oct. 19, 1991, in Angola, Indiana.
Mark was involved in many things in his lifetime. He was the owner of Beers Pub & Grub in Ashley, Indiana, and Best Insulation. He also worked for Fremont Farm Bureau, the Indiana State Highway, and was a milk hauler.
Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, traveling, camping, and recently spending winters in Florida.
He was a member of Fremont Moose Lodge #2387 since 1994, serving as Administrator and Governor, and the Fremont American Legion Cassel Post #257.
A note from his grandson Skyler stated, “Who would have thought that he would be leaving us this soon. That’s what I thought when I held his hand and said goodbye. But I now realize that he never left, he still lives in us, he would always be happy. But he was even happier with a beer in his hand. He was there when things got rough. He helped me realize that life is precious and you always, no matter what, have to live everyday not like it is the last, but like it’s the first day of your life. I’ll miss you so much and I’ll be the man you always knew I was. I love you papa forever and always.”
Survivors include his wife, Terri Beer, of Barton Lake, Fremont, Indiana; children, Clint (Darci Carpenter) Mendenhall, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Danielle Bowdish, of Ashley, Indiana; grandchildren, Alexis Slater, Skyler Schieber, Cassidy Mendenhall, Trey Mendenhall, Nevaeh Bowdish and Porter Kent Bowdish III; sisters, Karen (James) Grandin, of Angola, Indiana, Pam Holcomb, of Angola, Indiana, and Lana (Jack) Woodring, of Fremont, Indiana; brothers, Todd (Kris) Beer, of Fremont, Indiana, and Greg (Cheryl) Beer, of Fremont, Indiana; father-in-law, Charles “Chuck” and Cindy Roberts, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; sister-in-law, Diana Beer, of Fremont, Indiana; brother-in-law, Steve Roberts, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Ramona Beer; a brother, Steven Beer; and a brother-in-law, Mike Holcomb.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
A gathering of family and friends will be held immediately following the visitation at Fremont Moose Lodge.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of the Fremont Moose Lodge, P.O. Box 964, Fremont, IN 46737.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
