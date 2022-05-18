GARRETT — Charles Bryan Mosley, age 54, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at home following a long illness.
Chuck was born in Auburn, Indiana, on Dec. 29, 1967, to LeRoy Mosley and Tresa Lynn (Voirol) Bishop.
He graduated from DeKalb High School in 1984, and was most recently employed by Custer Grain in Garrett.
As a teenager, Chuck was a Junior Fireman. Later became a volunteer firefighter with the Corunna Fire Volunteer Department. He was an avid horseshoe player, earning many trophies. He loved camping and spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Tresa and Bruce Bishop, of Corunna; son, Jacob and Jamie Mosley, of Avilla; daughter, Paige and Roman Moore, of Garrett; stepson, Andy and Amber Oberlin, of Wawaka; girlfriend and caregiver, Tabitha Purdue, of Garrett; five grandsons; seven granddaughters; sister, Terri Mosley, of Avilla; and brother, Chris and Heather Mosley, of Stephenville, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church near Kendallville, with the Rev. Charles Mosley officiating.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Sedan Cemetery near Corunna.
Donations may be made to the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.