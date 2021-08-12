AUBURN — Carlos D. Brooks Sr., 78, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at his home.
Carlos was born on Aug. 14, 1942, in Heber Springs, Arkansas.
Carlos had worked at BF Goodrich in Woodburn for 38 years, retiring in 1996.
Carlos is survived by his sons, Carlos D. Brooks Jr., of Auburn, Steve (Sara) Brooks, of Auburn and Jeff (Steph) Brooks, of Spencerville; six grandchildren; and former wife and caregiver, Sharon Brooks, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carlos Roscoe Brooks; his mother, Gwen Walters; and a daughter, Tami Osborne.
Funeral services for Carlos will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Pastor Mark Ellington will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association.
Burial will be held at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
