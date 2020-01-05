AUBURN — Arman B. Campbell, 93, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was born April 4, 1926, in Wilmington Township, to Donavan and Edna (Ginder) Campbell. They preceded him in death.
Arman was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served in the Pacific Ocean during World War II.
Arman married Maxine Bowman on March 16, 1946, and she survives in Auburn.
After returning from the military, he graduated from Toledo Barber College in 1946.
Arman was a barber on and off for several years, worked for the conservation office from 1947-1952, Auburn Police Department from 1953-1976, where he served as chief for two years, and went to work for BF Goodrich in Woodburn in 1976, retiring in 1988.
He was a member of American Legion Post 97. He also was a member for more than 50 years of Auburn Masonic Lodge and a member of Fort Wayne Scottish Rite.
Also surviving are three daughters, Connie Mahnesmith, of Auburn, Linda VanAuken, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Judi (Art Moorman) Crozier, of Auburn; five grandchildren, Adam (Belinda) Crozier, Aaron Crozier, Chad VanAuken, Jeff VanAuken, and Kyle Mahnesmith; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Burton Campbell, Richard Campbell and Willard Campbell; and two sisters, Joan Moore, and Helen Miller.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Jerry Weller of First Church of Christ in Garrett, will be officiating.
Military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy and American Legion Post 97 of Auburn.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Adam Crozier Medical Fund in care of Adam Crozier.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
