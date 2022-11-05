WAWAKA — William C. Martin, age 81, of Wawaka, Indiana, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana. He was born to Commilous Martin and Anna Mae (Wyatt) Martin on Dec. 24, 1940, in Halifax, Virginia.
He married Beverly A. (Kaser) Martin on July 7, 1965, in Ligonier, Indiana. She passed away on April 30, 2017.
William was survived by his daughter, Mary Martin, of Auburn, Indiana; best friends, Edward (Shelly) Waldron, of Albion; dear friend, Doreen Miller, of Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and sons, Kurtis Martin and Charles Martin.
William was in the United States Army during Vietnam, and served two tours.
He was a member of the West Noble American Legion.
William worked at Johnson Controls in Goshen for 25 years and also owned Kaser Flower Shop in Rome City, Indiana.
A service will be held in William’s honor at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Jerry Burghduff will officiate.
Burial will take place at Cosperville Cemetery in Cosperville, Indiana, with military graveside honors.
A gathering of friends and family will take place on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Noble County Humane Society, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
