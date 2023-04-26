KENDALLVILLE — Jerry Lee Cochran, age 80, of Kendallville and Pretty Lake, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Parkview Randaillia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Jerry was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on July 15, 1942, a son of the late George Albert Cochran and Beatrice Irene (Hire) Cochran.
He graduated from Avilla High School in 1960, and married Joyce Ellen Fortman on Oct. 13, 1962, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Avilla.
Jerry was employed for 35 years with General Electric in Fort Wayne, before retiring in 1997. He also worked at Kirby Risk in Kendallville for five years after he retired. He also farmed and raised buffalo for many years. He owned and operated a Grade A dairy herd west of Avilla for many years as well.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Avilla and he attended St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church on Big Long Lake, when he lived at Pretty Lake.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Cochran, of Auburn; sons, David and Parisa Cochran, of Bangkok, Thailand, Randy and Linda Cochran, of Pioneer, Ohio, Joseph and Cheryl Cochran, of Albion, Robert and Anne Cochran, of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Michael and Kristin Cochran, of Lagro, Indiana; nine grandchildren; two great-grandsons; brother, Craig Cochran, of Wisconsin; sister, Diana and Charles “Chuck” Poyser, of Wolcottville.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Avilla.
Burial will take place later at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.