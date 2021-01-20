AUBURN — Marjorie E. Knott, 90, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at her home.
Marjorie was born on July 2, 1930, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Marjorie married H. Robert Knott on Oct. 16, 1954, in Angola, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2016.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Brenda Knott, of Waterloo and Mark and Becki Knott, of Auburn; a daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Tom Laughlin, of Hurst, Texas; sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna and Jon Hire, Janice and Eldon Russell and Cheryl Stephens; a brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Tana Brown; brother-in-law, Jim Knott; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Robert Knott; daughter, Pamela G. Knott; parents, Robert and Ruby Brown; infant sister, Jean; brother, William Brown; sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Bill Badman; and a sister-in-law, Ruthann Knott.
Private family burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.