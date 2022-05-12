LIGONIER — The one and only, Mr. Larry Baker went to be with The Lord on Sunday evening, May 8, 2022, just hours shy of his 82nd birthday. He was recently diagnosed with cancer, but preferred that we say he was shot by a jealous lover.
He was born on May 9, 1940 in Dixon, Illinois, to the late Claire C. and Myrna (Gruber) Baker.
Larry graduated from a one-room country school in 1954, Dixon High School in 1958, Manchester College in 1962, and St. Francis University in 1969.
He taught 36 years at Ligonier High School, West Noble High School and West Noble Middle Schools. His hobbies were the Cubs, the Bears, drama, music, crossword puzzles, and attending the 3 o’clock club at Charger House.
He was blessed by many honors, such as the Manchester College Alumni Teacher of the Year in 1991. Also, he served in leadership roles at Ligonier United Methodist Church, West Noble CTA, Ligonier Elks 451, Noble House Ministries and the Noble County Community Foundation. A spiritual highlight was Larry’s Emmaus Walk #97 in 1997.
Very near and dear to Bake’s heart was Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier. He took great pride in seeing the legacy of his good friend, Gordy Yeager continue. Over the years, he greeted countless former students and friends at the door with his familiar face, quick wit, and a heart of compassion. He also officiated many funerals as a Certified Funeral Celebrant. No doubt, the funeral home is in great part what it is today because of Larry.
Survivors include, his beloved wife of nearly forty years, Inge; one daughter, Lorie (Joe) McColgan, of Orlando, Florida; three sons, Lane (Amy) Baker, of Orlando, Florida, Tim (Jana) Miller, of Ligonier, Indiana, and Tony Miller, of Kimmell, Indiana; six grandchildren, Claire, Gracie, Sid, Chelsea, Philip and Drew; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Gene Baker, Rodney Baker and John Baker; two sisters, June Shaffer and Louise Brechon; and his precious toy poodle, Sissy.
A funeral service will be held in Larry’s honor on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Road, Ligonier, Indiana, with Pastor Jean Ness officiating.
Burial will be in Sparta Cemetery following the service.
A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 1-7 p.m., at Ligonier United Methodist Church. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service on Monday.
Memorial donations are to Ligonier United Methodist Church or to Noble House Ministries.
Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
