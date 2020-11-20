KENDALLVILLE — Jane Ann Leslie, age 74, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Nov. 15, 2020, at Kendallville Manor Healthcare Center.
Jane was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on July 15, 1946, to John Allen “Al” Leslie and Margaret Marie (Burger) Leslie. They preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sisters, Sally and Kenneth Freed, of Rome City, Sue Smith, of Rome City and Joan Weeks, of Wolcott, Iowa; brother, Ira and Deb Leslie, of Ashley, Indiana; nephews, John and Jodi Leslie, of Florida, Jeff Leslie, of Corunna, Joe Freed, of Rome City, Luke Solomons, of Kendallville and Benjamin and Trinity Solomons, of Fort Wayne; nieces, Kelly Ridder, of Indianapolis, Amy and Jarrod McKee, of Kendallville and Chris and Eric Swenson, of Florida.
Graveside services will be held at Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett, a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.