PLEASANT LAKE — Lori S. Ort DeVille, 60, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
Lori was born on Aug. 10, 1962, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Norman H. and Donna Jean (Greenfield) Ort.
She graduated from Angola High School in 1981.
Lori was a loving mother and grandmother. She had been a waitress at the Village Kitchen in Angola, Indiana, and the Fremont Moose Lodge in Fremont, Indiana.
Lori was a member of the Fremont Moose Auxiliary in Fremont, Indiana, and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 31 in Angola, Indiana.
She enjoyed riding her motorcycle, having breakfast with her family and friends and vacationing with her family to Colorado, Tennessee. and anywhere on the beach by the ocean. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughters, Jamie (Ross) Ruckel. of Angola, Indiana, Jenny (Aaron) Goslee. of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Jolene (Matt Leavitt) DeVille. of Fort Wayne, Indiana; brother, David H. (Lesley) Ort, of Kodak, Tennessee; sister, Holly (Scott) Eib, of Angola, Indiana; and her companion, Bruce Sidwell, of Fremont, Indiana. Also surviving are her six beloved grandchildren, Noah DeVille, Collin Loy, Veyda Ruckel, Payton Goslee, Parker Goslee and Violet Leavitt.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Restoration Ministries, 9030 U.S. 20, Angola, IN 46703.
Pastor Mike Cain will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to Steuben County Cancer Association, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
