ANGOLA — Barbara Jean Steele, 72, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at her home.
She was born on June 10, 1949, in Angola, Indiana, to Dean and Margaret (Lehman) Wilson.
Barbara graduated from Angola High School in 1967. She attended Tri-State University in Angola, Indiana, and Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Barbara had worked at General Telephone from 1968-1981, Tri-State University from 1985-2003, and then eventually worked for Community Living from 2005-2014, when she retired.
Barbara married Bobby Joe Steele on July 19, 1987.
She was a member of the Angola American Legion Post 31 Auxiliary and George Anspaugh VFW Post 7205 Auxiliary of Angola, Indiana.
Surviving are her loving husband of 34 years, Bobby Joe Steele, of Angola, Indiana; her daughter, Stefanie (Mike) Rathburn, of Angola, Indiana; brother, Robert (Jan) Wilson, of Angola, Indiana; sister, Carla (Curt) Berndt, of Indianapolis, Indiana; and sister-in-law, Toni Wilson, of Tucumcari, New Mexico. Also surviving are her four beloved grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Stephen Wilson and Richard Wilson.
Funeral services will be at noon, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Chaplin Charlene Rorick will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 to noon, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
