COLUMBIA CITY — Theodore L. Schaper, 90, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died at 6:49 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City.
Born on Jan. 16, 1933, in Whitley County, Indiana, he was a son of the late Harry J. and Bessie Irene (Moore) Schaper.
Growing up in Columbia City, he completed Marshall Memorial School and graduated from Columbia City High School in 1951.
He began working at LML Corporation, Columbia City, until he was inducted into the U.S. Army on Jan. 12, 1953. Training at Fort Bliss, Texas, he became a large gun mechanic. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 11, 1955.
Returning to the area, he went to work for JI Case in Churubusco. In 1960, he started his own business, Schaper Plumbing & Heating, which he operated until 1965, when he joined the Plumber and Steamfitters Union, Local 166, Fort Wayne.
A lifelong resident of Whitley County, he married Starr Rosenogle (deceased Aug. 20, 2007) and later married Ruth Ann Edsall (deceased on Oct. 10, 2015).
Throughout his adult life, he enjoyed farming, especially raising beef cattle. He loved tinkering in the barn and keeping busy. For relaxation, he liked to study his Bible and he liked to read old Westerns and a good crime book.
Surviving are his children, Patrick A. (Mary) Schaper, of Albion, Tina L. Elliott-Longacre (Tim), of Churubusco, Lisa R. (Phil) Richmond, of Columbia City, Joni L. (David) Smith, Shari L. (Brian) Shively, Timothy W. Schaper and Robert R. (Stacey) Schaper, all of Columbia City; 24 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by sisters, Sue Ann Zent, Alice Joy Adams, Esther L. Donavan and Ruth Miner; and brothers, Michael Schaper, Jerry Schaper and Paul Schaper.
His burial will take place at South Park Annex Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 10 a.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow at Oak Grove Church of God, 2426 S. Raber Road, Columbia City.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials in Ted's honor may be made to the Whitley County Community Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
