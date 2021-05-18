FREMONT — Barbara Ann Wood Teeters, age 91, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in Avon Park, Florida.
She was born in Waukon, Iowa, on May 16, 1929, to Frances E. and Lillian (Hartly) Wood.
Barbara graduated from Camden Frontier High School.
She married Harry Teeters Jr., and he preceded her in death on July 15, 1988.
Mrs. Teeters recently lived in Florida, enjoying the warm weather and being able to be outside year round. She also enjoyed spending time in her sunroom and reading.
She spent her adult life helping on the family farm, she enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and tending to her flowers. She also had a love of feeding the birds, watching them and gave each one a name. In her last day’s she had her family with her, as they were there to spend time with her until her last moments.
Survivors include her only daughter, Marie Teeters Quick, of Avon Park, Florida; three grandchildren, Tabatha Lynette Brewster Fidler (fiance, Bill Thomas), of Angola, Indiana, Chrisipher Steven Brewster (wife, Esther), of Angola, Indiana, and Tennelle Marie Quick Crody (husband, Byron), of Angola, Indiana; four great-grandchildren, Tevin (wife, Macy) Crody, of Noblesville, Indiana, Brenden Fidler, of Angola, Indiana, and Ayrn and Savannah Brewster of Katy, Texas; and a sister, Dorothy Lucille Wood Prince, of Edon, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Teeters Jr.; parents, Lillian Hartly Wood and Frances E. Wood; brothers, John Ruben Wood, Dwayne Preston Wood, James Arthur Wood and Frank Thomas Wood; and a son-in-law, Corlin ”Corky” Quick.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Teeters Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.