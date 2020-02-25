AUBURN — Elizabeth “Betty” Saunders, 93, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Elizabeth was born on April 11, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Alexis and Anna Slota.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Barbara Saunders, of Auburn, and Bonny Murphy, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Cory Morgan, of Auburn, and Rachel Morgan, of Fort Wayne; and great-grandchildren, Jaylen Morgan, Michael Swallow, Haley Morgan and Harper Riecke.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Clayton Saunders; three brothers, Steve, Michael and Pete; and four sisters, Mary, Julia, Terry and Helen.
A private family service is being held.
The Rev. Dan Bellinger will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
