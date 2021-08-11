Helen Morford
NORTH MANCHESTER — Helen A. Morford, age 91, of North Manchester, Indiana, and formerly of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 2 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester.
Born on June 18, 1930, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was the daughter of James Sr., and Mildred (Smith) Downing.
Helen attended Thorncreek Township Schools and was a wonderful homemaker for many years.
She also worked at Blue Bell, Columbia City, in addition to Chamberlain Products, Gene’s IGA and being a telephone switchboard operator in South Whitley.
Helen enjoyed canning, cooking, sewing, crocheting, gardening, camping, traveling in her motorhome and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
On Oct. 25, 1968, Helen married Gerald Morford in Columbia City.
Survivors include her daughters, Lora (Jeff) Bridegam, of Columbia City and Kelly (Kevin) Bortner, of Albion; stepchildren Gene (Carol) Morford, Roger (Gail) Morford and Donna Metzger, all of Columbia City and Jane Glore, of Ohio; granddaughter, Amy Frazier; and great-grandson, Trevor Archer, who she helped raise; several additional grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris Buckles and Cleon (Joan) Downing, both of Columbia City and Mary Johnson, of Bradenton, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Glenn Downing, Harold Downing, and James Downing; sister, Carol Williams; son, Kent Myers; and husband, Gerald Morford.
Friends may call on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial to follow at South Whitley Cemetery, South Whitley.
Memorial contributions in memory of Helen, may be made to Autism Awareness.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family a condolence or to sign the online guest register.
