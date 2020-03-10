AUBURN — Doris E. Johnson, 93, went to her Lord and Savior on March 8, 2020, survived by her three children, Carolyn K. (Rex) Myers, Max A. (Barbara) Myers and David D. (Jennifer) Johnson.
Doris was born in Avilla, Indiana, on Feb. 23, 1927, to Charles J. Wolf and Matilda (Householder) Wolf.
She married Robert L. Myers, who predeceased her in June 1952.
She married DelMar D. Johnson and enjoyed 53 years of marriage until his passing.
In addition, he was preceded in death by brothers, Harold Wolf and Charles Wolf; and sisters, Velma (Wolf) Hunter and Hilda (Wolf) Croy. She leaves six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Doris was an avid golfer and bridge player, achieving the Woman’s Club Championship five times at Greenhurst Country Club.
She and DelMar enjoyed traveling and their total commitment to the Auburn, Cord Duesenberg Festival where both he and she were honored as Grand Marshals.
Viewing will be at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 5-7 p.m.
Doris’s funeral will be conducted by the Rev. Jonathan Nack at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1801 N. Main St., Auburn, where Doris was a member for nearly 70 years.
Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Preferred memorials are to Trinity Lutheran Church.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
