WOLCOTTVILLE — Mary K. Bachman-Foltz, 94, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died Oct. 20, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Mrs. Bachman-Foltz was born on Jan. 11, 1925, in Albion, Indiana, to Marion and Verna (Downs) Rice. They preceded her in death.
She lived most of her life in the Wolcottville area, except during a brief time during World War II, when she lived in Fort Wayne and worked at International Harvester. She returned to Wolcottville, and worked at Gray’s Drug Store.
In 1950, she married Robert Lynn Bachman.
Mary and Robert purchased and ran the drug store for many years.
Robert preceded in her in death in 1988, after a long illness.
In 1995, she married Byron Foltz. She and Byron enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida, and traveling the United States.
Byron preceded her in death in 2008.
Mary K. was a member of the Red Hat Society, Wolcottville United Methodist Church, and Women’s Church Circle.
She loved to shop, go out for lunch, and play cards with friends.
She leaves behind her beloved family, and many friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Surviving are her daughter, Lori Lynn Bachman and her companion, John Manderfeld, of Mill Valley, California; and her son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Chris Bachman, of Fort Wayne; along with two grandsons, Ryan Bachman, of Northampton, England, and Andrew Bachman of Fort Wayne.
Calling hours are from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, and from 10 a.m., until the service time at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
The Rev. David Mathews will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Wolcottville.
Memorials may be made to Wolcottville United Methodist Church or Riley Hospital for Children.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
