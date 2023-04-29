BRYAN, Ohio — Carolyn Elizabeth Grubb, age 79, a longtime resident of Angola, Indiana, and recently of Bryan, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was a secretary at Sheet’s LP Gas in Angola for more than 25 years.
Carolyn attended the Bryan First Assembly of God. She was active in the Angola area for many years in different church outreach programs and was a former Girl Scout leader.
Born on Nov. 2, 1943, in Manchester, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Walter E. and Helen Curry (Hatch) Bowen Jr.
She married Stephen W. Stefanowicz on April 17, 1965, and he preceded her in death on July 10, 1975.
She later married Alan “Al” Grubb on Nov. 14, 1987, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 2018.
Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Linda Roberts, of Odessa, Florida, Sara (Josh) Harwell and Stacy (Craig) Hand, both of Bryan; five grandchildren, Courtney (Brian) Bashore and Jacob (Hannah) Glore, both of Bryan, Stephen Roberts and Brandon Roberts, both of Odessa, Florida, Jesse Hand, of Bryan; three bonus grandchildren, Delaney, Derek and Blake Harwell, all of Bryan; great-grandchildren, Danielle Bashore, Aurelia and Lewis Glore and a baby boy on the way; and brothers, Richard (Sally) Bowen and Robert Bowen, both of Palm Harbor, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; sisters, Priscilla, Virginia and Louise; and a brother, Walter.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 1-3 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan.
Funeral services will be held immediately following, with Pastor Tim Terrell officiating.
Carolyn will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to WBCL radio or Parkview Hospice.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
