KENDALLVILLE — Joan Czupryn, 85, of Kendallville, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 8:44 p.m., at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
She was born Oct. 29, 1933, in Wolf Lake, Indiana, to Donald and Dorothy (Snider) Dallas.
On Jan. 21, 1956, in Wolcottville, she married Robert “Bob” Czupryn. He preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2009.
She had resided in this area since 1958, coming from Martinsville.
She obtained her bachelor degree from Indiana University and her master’s degree from IPFW in Fort Wayne.
Joan began her teaching career in Martinsville and retired from East Noble School Corporation in Kendallville, where she taught physical education. She also coached seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball, basketball, and gymnastics.
Mrs. Czupryn attended Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville and was a member of the Alpha Chapter of Tri Kappa. She was a former member of Live and Learn Extension Homemakers, The Bridge Club, and the University of Women of Kendallville.
Joan and her husband camped across the U.S. with their children. Later, she and Bob purchased a fifth-wheel and enjoyed luxury camping across the country. They also went on several cruises and especially enjoyed their cruise of the Mediterranean Sea.
Surviving are a daughter, Karen (Mark) Dillon, of Rochester, Michigan; two sons, Kurt (Sue Ahn) Czupryn, of Houston, Texas, and Brad (Cindy) Czupryn of Dayton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Joe Czupryn, Michael Czupryn, Nathan Dillon, and Mike Dillon; and close friend, Bill Casagrande, of Perth, Ontario, Canada.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Dick Dallas.
Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Steven L. McPeek, of Trinity Church United Methodist, officiating.
Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Pallbearers will be Joe Czupryn, Michael Czupryn, Nathan Dillon, Mike Dillon, Joe Freed, and Kerry Leffel.
Calling is Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Preferred memorials are to Noble House or Trinity Church United Methodist.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
