HAMILTON — Howard W. “Butch” Blasing, 78, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away at his home on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Butch was born on June 7, 1944, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Howard F. and Mildred I. (Blue) Blasing.
He was a 1964 graduate of Hicksville High School. Howard served in the United States Marine Corps. during the Vietnam Era, until his honorable discharge.
Currently Howard was working for Allied Universal as a security officer. He previously worked as a security guard at International Harvester for most of his career.
He formerly attended St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Butch was a member of Hicksville Eagles Aerie 2256 and Hicksville American Legion Post 223.
Butch was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed attending all high school sporting events in the area, especially supporting the Hicksville Aces. Above all, Butch truly enjoyed watching all his nephews’ sporting events and rarely missed a game. Along with high school sports, he was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.
Surviving are his four siblings, Fred (Erna) Blasing, of Summerfield, Florida, Joan Alford, of Lakeland, Florida, Luci Hilbert, of Hicksville, Ohio, and Gloria Lyons, of Hicksville, Ohio; sister-in-law, Julie Blasing, of Lakeland, Florida; 12 nieces and nephews; 14 great-nieces and great-nephews; and six great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mike Blasing; brothers-in-law, Jack Alford and Dr. Jim Hilbert; and two nephews, Jay Alford and Luis Novoa.
Visitation for Butch will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 1-3 p.m., at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville, Ohio, with a Celebration of Life beginning at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, with Darrell Miller officiating.
Hicksville American Legion Post 223 will perform Military Rites.
Memorials may be made to the Hicksville Athletic Boosters.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
