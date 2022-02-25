KENDALLVILLE — Nancy Jean Knox, 77, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Ascension Sacred Heart.
She was born in Kendallville, on May 22, 1944, to Lawrence H. and Martha Anna (McCreary) Mapes. They preceded her in death.
Nancy married Arvin Knox Sr., on Feb. 27, 1965, in Kendallville. They shared 43 years until his passing on Nov. 24, 2008.
Nancy had worked as a machine operator for Kingsely, Eaton, Teleflex and Drive Sol.
Nancy attended Harbor of Love in Kendallville.
Nancy is survived by daughter, Susan and Ronald Godsey, of Kendallville; son, Arvin Jr., and Crystal Gann Knox, of Kendallville; grandchildren, David Godsey, Derek (Tasha) Godsey, Casey Knox, Jamie Jo (Ryan) Leighty and Layna Godsey; great-grandchildren, Siarah, Rhianna, Braylee, Jazmin, Damion, Logan, Sophia, Brantlyn, Kase, Piper and Kasen; sisters, Phyllis Mapes, of Kendallville, Karen (Richard) Bell, of Churubusco, Sue (Daniel) Weirich, of Huntertown, Sally Mapes, of Ashley and Doris Chrislieb, of Kendallville; brothers, Ken (Alene) Mapes, of Rome City, Robert (Marcella) Mapes, of Texas, Lawrence Mapes, of Kendallville and Gale (Marsha) Mapes, of LaGrange; and sister-in-law, Hazel Mapes, of Kendallville.
Nancy was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Knox; and a brother, Dennis Mapes.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at Harbor of Love, 2353 S. Lima Road, Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Harbor of Love, 2353 S. Lima Road, Kendallville.
Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Preferred memorials are to the church.
