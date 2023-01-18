HUDSON — Dorothy M. Dunkelberger, 102, of Hudson, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare in Angola.
She was born on Oct. 23, 1920, in Hamilton, Indiana, to Wilson Crain and Helen Schofield.
She graduated from Pleasant Lake High School and Cleary College.
She worked as a legal secretary in Clare, Michigan, before returning to Steuben County, Indiana.
Dorothy married Max K. Smathers and helped with the family dairy farm raising chickens and selling eggs.
She was employed as assistant clerk in the Steuben County Clerk’s office for many years and was elected as the Steuben County Clerk prior to her retirement.
Dorothy dearly loved gardening and had a large quarter-acre devoted to vegetables of all kinds and gladiolas.
She was a member of United Methodist Church in Hudson, and attended services there regularly, until it’s closing.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Max K. Smathers; second husband, Neil Dunkelberger; four half-brothers and a half-sister.
She is survived by her three sons, Philip (Belinda) Smathers, of Coldwater, Michigan, Dale (Sylvia) Smathers, of Hudson and Lynn Smathers, of Hudson; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Promedica Hospice, 2720 Dupont Commerce Court #210, Fort Wayne, IN 46825; or the Steuben County Humane Society, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, IN 46703.
Funeral services will be on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, with Pastor Craig Burkholder officiating.
Burial will follow at Circle Cemetery.
Visitation will also be on Friday, beginning at 12:30 p.m., until the time of the funeral service at the funeral home.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
