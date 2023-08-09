Linda Felger Aug 9, 2023 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Linda L Felger, age 73, of rural Allen County, Indiana, died on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at her residence.Arrangements by DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, Ind. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should Indiana hike its cigarette tax from 99.5 cents per pack? You voted: Yes, by at least $1 Yes, by $2 or more No Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2023 NEIN Real Estate Guide 2023 Whitley County Readers' Choice Awards 2023 Summer Fun 2023 Discover Northeast Indiana 2023 Graduation - The News Sun 2023 Graduation - Garrett Clipper 2023 Graduation - Herald Republican 2023 Graduation - The Star The Star Readers' Choice 2023 Noble County Senior Expo Guide 2023 Kick off to Summer 2023 Spring Home and Garden 2023 Steuben County Community Guide 2023 2023 Steuben Calendar Steuben County Visitors Guide 2023 Northeast Indiana Eats 2023 Noble County Community Guide 2023 Senior Services Directory NEI 2023 Sylvan Lake Directory 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWhat's with all the General Motors vehicles at former Auburn Auction Park?Former DeKalb ag teacher, FFA sponsor, accused of stealing equipment, scrap metalFormer McKenney-Harrison PTO president accused of stealing PTO fundsMan killed in Fox Lake Road crashJail BookingsEight seek 2023 Miss Garrett titlePolice BlotterRailroad pays off mortgage with countyKelly BowkerPeace and dignity Images Videos CommentedAuburn board holds firm on ending lease (1)Support County Commissioner's voting to opt-out (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Bortner joins Trine University as ASN director Don't give up on your tomato crop Major Moves keeps plugging along Steuben County Trails funds grant application Chamber accepting nominations for Duesy Awards Jets, Aaron Rodgers praise Panthers QB Bryce Young Prince and Princess of Wales ‘ to lead tributes to Queen Elizabeth on first anniversary of her death with address to British public’ Riley Keough: I've always been a workaholic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.