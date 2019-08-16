BUTLER — When you hear the name "Gerb" in DeKalb and surrounding counties, you won't find too many people who won't know you are talking about Bob Gerber.
On Aug. 13, 2019, Gerb went to be with the Lord, surrounded by those who loved him.
He was born on Feb. 26, 1947, in Orville, Ohio, to Paul Gerber and Irene Fleming.
He grew up in the St. Joe/Butler area, graduating from Eastside High School in 1966.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in September 1966. He came home that December to marry his high school sweetheart, Nancy McKean. He was deployed to Vietnam in September 1967, and honorably discharged in September 1968, with a purple heart for wounds he received while serving his country.
Gerb was a member of Butler United Methodist Church.
He worked for GE for 15 years and retired from Rieke Corp. after 25 years.
He coached Butler Little League football for several years. He umpired Butler Little League baseball for 30 years. He started coaching seventh-grade boys basketball in 1981, and ultimately coached at every level at Eastside for 30 years. He also coached junior high cross country and golf for many years. Most recently, he coached junior high girls basketball for three years with his daughter.
He loved IU basketball and GB Packers football. He played on several basketball leagues throughout DeKalb and Allen county. He loved his Sunday pickup games with his friends.
His favorite time of year was March Madness when friends and family would gather at his house, with brackets in hand, for three days of non-stop basketball.
In his retirement, he enjoyed keeping busy and being a substitute bus driver and janitor at all of the DeKalb Eastern schools. He loved playing in golf leagues with his best friend Dick Baughman. He loved watching Eastside sports, as he was a Blazer through and through. He especially loved watching Madison, Cade and Owen. For the past year, he was proud to follow his great-niece, Leigha Brown, playing basketball for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; daughter, Bobbie (Kristin Brown); the son he never had, Aaron Willard (Kerri); grandchildren, Madison (Dalton Shetler), Cade Willard, and Owen Willard; brothers, Harold "Flip" (Amy) Flueckiger and Tom (Jean) Haupert; sister, Cheri (Ed) Beerbower; sisters-in-law, Sue McKean and Georgia DeArmond; along with 15 nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Cody.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Virginia Vaughn; father-in-law, George McKean; sister, Victoria Hopkins; sister-in-law, Mary Flueckiger; brother-in-law, Jim McKean; and his cherished dogs, Buddie and Bunkie.
He touched many lives throughout his years with his love of sports, his kind heart, his sense of humor, and his infectious smile. Some call him a legend in the community, and he will forever be in the hearts of those who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the DeKalb County Humane Society or Eastside basketball.
Calling will be Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. at Butler United Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
