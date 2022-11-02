COLUMBIA CITY — Frances “Betty” Blain, 93, formerly of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully in the company of family at 1:45 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Albany Health and Rehabilitation Center in Albany, Indiana.
Born on Jan. 28, 1929, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Charles B. and Rhoda Blanche (Cook) North. Frances and her eight siblings grew up in the Larwill area. She graduated from Larwill High School in 1947.
On Oct. 11, 1947, she married the neighbor boy, John W. Blain, and moved across the road to start her married life and family. John died on July 1, 2004.
A full-time homemaker, raising the couple’s five children, she also worked for several years as a waitress at the Lamp Lite Restaurant in Pierceton, and several years for Frank’s Greenhouse, Columbia City, where she cared for the roses.
She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. She enjoyed playing tennis, passing along her talent and fondness for the game to her children and grandchildren. She was always present for her children's and grandchildren’s sporting and academic events.
Surviving are her children, Jacqueline A. (Michael) Irwin, of Gaston, Teresa Blain-Keller, of Muncie, Patricia (David Young) Keller, of Muncie, and Jeanne Berengaria Blain, of Columbia City; and six grandchildren.
The last of nine children, she was preceded in death by brothers, Donald, Phil, Robert, Gale, and Richard North; sisters, Marjorie North, Martha North-Doepker, and Mary North-Gebert; a son, Robert D. Blain; a grandson, Brian Blain; and son-in-law, Michael Keller.
The Blain family would like to express their loving gratitude to Holly, Joe, and the other caregivers for their wonderful care.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
The burial is beside her husband at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m., until the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.