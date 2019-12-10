FORT WAYNE — Michael D. McCollum, 71, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, in Fort Wayne.
He was born on March 14, 1948, in Winchester, Indiana, to Norman and Sudie (Goforth) McCollum.
Michael retired from the Army and from Ashely Industrial Molding and Winchester National Guard.
He was a member of Union City American Legion. He enjoyed fishing with his grandson.
Michael is survived by his wife, Reta (Rhodes) McCollum, of LaGrange; his children, Shawn (Shelly) McCollum, of LaGrange, Jennifer (Billy) James, of Sebring, Florida, Michelle (Kip) Richardson, of Sebring, Florida, and Richard (Pam) McCollum of Sebring, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Rhonda Main, Rick Bowmer, and Chad Cheeseman.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael McKracken; and a brother, Richard McCollum.
A service to celebrate Michael’s life will be at 2 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Bob Moorman officiating.
Burial with military services will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
