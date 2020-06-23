Joe Skaggs Jun 23, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joe F. Skaggs, 77, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange. Arrangement entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll When you can't social distance, do you wear a mask? You voted: Yes No Sometimes I feel no need to change my lifestyle. Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHow's it going? Dr. Egli is fighting for his lifeRome City man sentenced in federal court to 120 monthsLigonier Hispanic, Amish populations seeing higher COVID-19 infection ratesLocal COVID-19 rates get the state's attentionFremont native to argue to U.S. Supreme CourtLaGrange County passes 300 total COVID-19 cases, now 10th highest per-capitaLaGrange County records fourth death, cases still risingClassic car club won’t be coming to Auburn’s festivalCN parent survey: 40% won’t send kids back if masks requiredLaGrange, DeKalb counties record more COVID-19 deaths Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD127015 KD126802 KD127017 Top Jobs KD127832 KD127554 KD127012 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News New sculptures coming Friday June 30 is deadline to enroll in 21st Century Scholars program Briefs Garrett Alumni News Garrett establishes cleanup guidelines Sports Briefs Police Blotter Butler City Court News
