HAMILTON — Marsha L. Stoy, 82, of Hamilton, Indiana, died on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her residence with her family at her side.
She was born on April 28, 1938, in Auburn, Indiana, to Byron and Helen (Chorpenning) Fretz.
On Sept. 9, 1956, in Hudson, Indiana, she married Rodney L. Stoy. He survives in Hamilton.
Mrs. Stoy had been a realtor with Coldwell Banker in Angola and retired from Group Dekko in Butler as a secretary.
Marsha was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church in Hamilton and a member of the Eastern Star. She was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed playing cards.
Also surviving are a daughter, Stacey (Ron) Salmon, of Fort Wayne; three sons, Terry (Karen) Stoy, of Angola, Randy (Leslie) Stoy, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Mark Stoy, of Hamilton; seven grandchildren, Christopher (Audum North) Salmon, Kelli Salmon, Jacqueline (Andrew) Delagrange, Danielle Hernandez, Alan Pickens, Amy Pickens and Ryan Smith; three great-grandchildren, Xyla Salmon, Storri North and Pheonyx North; and two brothers, Larry (Mary Ellen) Fretz, of West Point, Mississippi, and Russell (Lois) Fretz, of Pleasant Lake.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew Stoy; and two brothers, John Fretz and Victor Fretz.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson/Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, with Pastor Craig Burkholder, of Hudson United Brethren Church, officiating.
Burial will follow at Hamilton Cemetery in Hamilton.
Honorary pallbearers are Larry Fretz and Russell Fretz. Active pallbearers are Chris Salmon, Brody Fretz, Ken Stoy, Kevin Stoy, Tom Stoy, and Ryan Fretz.
Visitation is on Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., and on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home. There will be an Eastern Star service on Thursday at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Per the family’s wishes, face masks are required.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.
Marsha’s funeral service on Friday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 a.m., for those unable to attend in person.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.