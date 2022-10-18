BRONSON, Mich. — William Scott Prindle, age 82, of Lake Pleasant, Bronson, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at his home.
He was born on April 29, 1940, in Benton, Illinois, to William and Camilla (Compton) Prindle.
Scott married Marcia Altman on Sept. 13, 1975, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He served in the United States Air Force. His hobbies included model airplanes, sailing, and anything in aviation.
Scott retired as the pilot for the Edsel Ford Family.
Survivors include his wife, Marcia Prindle, of Lake Pleasant, Bronson, Michigan; six children, Jeffery (Tracy) Clements, of Colleyville, Texas, Nancy (Larry) Huetteman, of Chicago, Illinois, Sue (Drew) Dudas, of Munster, Indiana, Bob (Steve) Clements, of Champaign, Illinois, Jennifer Martin, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Ethan (Dawn) Prindle, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Camilla Prindle; and a brother, Michael Prindle.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana, with military honors.
The Rev. Jim Erwin will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held prior to the Celebration of Life from noon to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of a local humane shelter.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
