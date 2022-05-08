KENDALLVILLE — Sue Ann Smith, 77, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
She was born on Jan. 26, 1945, in Kendallville, to John Allen and Margaret (Burger) Leslie.
Ms. Smith grew up in Avilla on a farm and graduated from Avilla High School, where she received the top homemaker award for her senior class.
She was very talented at sewing, quilting, crocheting, painting and cake decorating.
She worked for Lincoln Life Financial in Fort Wayne for a few years, before becoming employed with General Electric. She worked in the transformers division, and retired after 25 years of dedicated service. After retirement, Sue continued to work part-time for several years at Miller’s Grocery Store in Rome City, and then a few years at Wolcottville Dollar General.
After retirement she helped her parents and handicapped sister, Jane.
Sue loved her family and many friends that she thought of as family.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Jerod McKee, of Kendallville; two grandsons, Benjamin (Trinity) Salmons, of Fort Wayne and Luke Salmons, of Kendallville; a granddaughter, Danielle Webb, of Fort Wayne; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Sally and Ken Freed, of Rome City and Joan Weeks, of Wolcott, Iowa; a brother and sister-in-law, Ira and Deb Leslie, of Ashley; nephews, Joe Freed, of Rome City, John (Jody) Leslie, of Sebring, Florida, and Jeff Leslie, of Corunna; and nieces, Kristine (Eric) Swenson, of Satellite Beach, Florida, and Kelly Ritter, of Noblesville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Gretchen Smith; and a sister, Jane Ann Leslie.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett, with Pastor Nate Mosley of Grace Christian Church in Kendallville, officiating.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
