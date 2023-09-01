ANGOLA — Blaine Lewis Shoup, age 85, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at Lakeland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 15, 1938, in Ray, Indiana.
Blaine graduated from Fremont High School in 1956. He went on to college and graduated from International Business College, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He married Marilyn J. Canon on July 1, 1961, at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. She preceded him in death on March 19, 2018.
Blaine served in the U.S. Army from 1961 until 1964.
Following his military service he worked for Tri-State College, now known as Trine University, for 24 years, serving as purchasing agent. He later became the plant accountant at Dexter Axle in Fremont, Indiana, and retired after 18 years.
Blaine and his wife, Marilyn, served God, and helped pioneer churches in Indiana, for the Pentecostal Church of God. Later they attended Angola Assembly of God.
He enjoyed garage sales, collecting antiques, and spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, Michael (Karen) Shoup, of Angola, Indiana, and Carla (Mark) Etzler, of Angola, Indiana; grandchildren, Erica (Justin) Roberts, of Fremont, Indiana, Patrick (Holly) Heller, of Fremont, Indiana, Eden (Bryan) Bradley, of Angola, Indiana, Stephen (Jackie) Shoup, of Angola, Indiana, Amanda Shoup, of Brownsburg, Indiana, and Tommy Shoup, of Angola, Indiana; and great-grandchildren, Dominic Crain, Cailyn Roberts, Gavin Roberts, Olivia Roberts, Tristan Heller, Braiden Heller and Zoey Heller, all of Fremont, Indiana, and Remington Bradley, Kanon Bradley, Estelle Bradley, Emmeline Bradley, Samuel Shoup, Elijah Shoup and Lydia Shoup. all of Angola, Indiana.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Shoup and Ruth (Davis) Dospoy; and step-parents, Hilda Shoup and Daniel Dospoy.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Bishop Tom Branham will officiate the service.
There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the services on Tuesday, from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Ray-Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana, with military honors.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of The Gideons International, P.O. Box 251, Angola, IN 46703.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
