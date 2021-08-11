AUBURN — Rebecca J. Wisner, 92, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1928, in Angola, Indiana, to Virgil and Martha F. (Bodley) McClish.
Rebecca married Richard O. Wisner in November 1946, and he passed in June 2011.
She attended the IBM School of Programming. Rebecca worked in accounting for County Line Cheese for 33 years. She then went to work for Ambassador Steel for 16 years and retired in 2001, from the Fremont Bank as a programmer.
Rebecca was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn.
Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Teresa J. and Darrell Culley, of Auburn and Christy D. Parker, of Auburn; five grandchildren, Sara Culley, Rachel Culley, Steve (Angie) Parker, David Parker and Ben Parker; eight great-grandchildren, Ian Heimann, Gigi Heimann, Arwen Heimann, Caitlynn Parker, Dalton Parker, Brandton Parker, Coby Parker and Avery Chester; and three siblings and their spouses, James V. and Connie McClish, of Martinsville, Marianne Jenkins, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Sally and George Bartindale, of Richmond.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a son, Greg L. Wisner.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 211 W. Ninth St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the church.
The Rev. Jonathan Hunter will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation also will be from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.