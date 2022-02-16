Gerald Goodrich
CAPE GIRARDEU, Mo. — Gerald Goodrich, 97, passed away peacefully at Heartland Care and Rehab of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
Gerald was the son of Roy and Ruth (Ramsey) Goodrich of Columbia City, Indiana. He was born in Columbia Township on Sept. 24, 1924.
Gerald was the sixth of nine children, born to Mr. and Mrs. Goodrich, who preceded him in death, and the last of his siblings to pass on after a long and happy life. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Mr. Goodrich was preceded in death not only by his parents, but all of his brothers and sisters; also his first wife of 56 years, Darlene Kay (Wineland) Goodrich, of Columbia, City, Indiana; and three children, Connie Joy (Goodrich) Stahlhut, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sharon Ann (Goodrich, Walker) Champa, of Crawfordsville, Indiana, and Samuel Price Goodrich, of Holland, Michigan. Mr. Goodrich also had two grandchildren who preceded him in death, Renae Stahlhut, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Isaac Walker, of Stone Mountain, Georgia.
Gerald is survived by his present wife, Gwendolyn (Brunk, McCurdy, Slater) Goodrich, of Jackson, Missouri; his daughter, Donna (Goodrich) Premer, of Columbus, Ohio; sons, Alan Goodrich, of Drummond Island, Michigan, and Robert Goodrich, of Williams, Arizona. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Gerald Goodrich and his five brothers all served in the Military during WWII, Gerald having served in the Army/Air corps, along with his brother, Kenneth, while his brothers, Fay, Orville and Clyde served in the Army, and his youngest brother, Harold, in the U.S. Navy. They all returned home safely, to the great joy of his parents.
Gerald was especially proud of his work as a Fireman on the Alaskan Railroad where he was responsible for keeping the fire blazing on the steam locomotive, a job he started in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on the Penn Central Railroad.
After his marriage to Darlene on June 15, 1947, they loaded up his car and drove to Anchorage, buying a homestead in Healy Forks, Alaska.
Mr. Goodrich spent most of his working years living in the Columbia City, Indiana, area, where he and Darlene raised their six children, all of whom graduated from Columbia City Joint High School. While living in Columbia City, he worked in Fort Wayne as a Heavy Equipment Operator. Then in 1975, He and Darlene moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where they both finished their working years, before retiring to Drummond Island, Michigan, in 1987.
On Drummond Island, he and Darlene where actively involved in the Senior Center and Gerald joined the Lions Club, an organization he also participated in at Tri-Lakes, Indiana. Gerald was involved with the Historical Society of Columbia City, acting as its first president. He also was a Member of the Columbia City Genealogical Society. He greatly enjoyed learning about his family history, he and Darlene had gone to do genealogical research in England.
A few years after Darlene had died, Gerald married long-time family friend, Gwendolyn, of Desloge Missouri. They made their home there until Gerald required more care than Gwen could provide, due to a broken hip.
The family is planning a Memorial Service in the Columbia City area in the near future, with interment to follow on Drummond Island, where Gerald will be laid to rest next to Darlene.
View the obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
