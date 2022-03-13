Bernard F. Wappes, 87, of Churubusco, passed away on March 11, 2022, at Miller's at Oak Pointe in Columbia City. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John Bosco Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with calling at the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m.
