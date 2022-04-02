COLUMBIA CITY — Barbara J. King, 72, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 26, 1949, to Frank and Georganna Karst.
She is survived by husband, Nick King; children, Chad King, Jason King, Mikaela Retter, Sean King, Kristopher King and Tristin King; and 15 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Holly Noel King.
Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
