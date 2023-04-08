CORUNNA — Laurence Edward Balliet, age 95, of Corunna, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in LaOtto.
Laurence was born Dec. 15, 1927, in Garrett to Randall R. and Mable Caroline (Kruse) Balliet.
Laurence married Pauline May Griffin on June 21, 1953, in Garrett, and she survives in Corunna.
He worked as a farmer and at Burchner Brothers Sand and Gravel. He then worked for nine years at Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools.
Laurence was a World War II Army veteran and member of the First Church of Christ, Garrett.
Laurence loved his family and liked farming and stray cats. He enjoyed watching westerns and mysteries. He was a quiet man who was an avid reader. He was proud of his service at Brooks Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, while in the Army and would read the doctor’s medical books while sitting around.
Laurence is survived by his wife: Pauline May Balliet, Corunna; sons, Rona Balliet of LaOtto and Larry Balliet of Corunna; sister, Doris Weber, Edgerton, Ohio; two grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Randall R. and Mable Caroline Balliet; daughter-in-law, Carol Balliet; sister and brother-in-law, Ilene and Karl Sliger; and brother-in-law, Galen Weber.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, with Jerry Weller officiating.
Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 pm., prior to services at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn..
Memorials are to Extend International, c/o Joel Lillie, P.O. Box 5046, Kendallville, IN 46755
You may send a condolence or sign the on-line register book by visiting: www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
