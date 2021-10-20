FORT WAYNE — Michael E. Buchs of Fort Wayne, Indiana, age 78, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Fort Wayne.
Mike was born on April 8, 1943, in Dekalb County, Indiana, and raised on his parents' farm in Waterloo. He loved to reminisce about growing up on the farm and you could sense his joy when he told stories about the events and experiences that he shared with his parents and siblings. He recently said "life on the farm was tough and sometimes Mom and Dad were down to their last 10 cents for food, but they found a way to survive". Being raised on the farm truly shaped him into the person that he was throughout his life.
He graduated from Ashley High School in 1961, and he married his wife of 58 years, Joyce, on April 27, 1963. After they were married, they continued to reside in Waterloo until 1973, when they moved to Fort Wayne.
He graduated from Tri-State University in 1968, with a degree in Business Administration.
His career began at Charleston Metal Products in Waterloo Indiana. He also worked for ITT Corporation, Central Soya and several industrial tooling companies as a Sales Representative, which seemed to be his niche, since he was so good at meeting people and building relationships.
After retiring, Mike took a new career path and worked for Indiana Auto Auction as a pickup and delivery driver for semi tractors. He built many new friendships with his co-workers and frequently told stories of the escapades he and his buddies at the auction got themselves into.
Mike also volunteered most every Friday as a Docent at the Auburn, Cord Duesenberg Museum in Auburn, Indiana, and he could tell you the details and history of every vehicle in the building. He was a "car guy" and loved everything about cars, from working on and repairing his own vehicles, to helping family members when their cars needed fixed. His son and grandkids always kept "Mike's Garage" in business with the occasional accident, needed brake job, tune up and even a few engine rebuilds.
He loved to go to car shows to display either his 1965 Corvair that was passed down to him by his dad, or his 1989 IROC that he purchased brand new. He was a member of the Fort Wayne Corvair Club for many years and participated in several parades, including the annual Three Rivers Festival Parade.
He was also a huge animal lover. He had many "grand-doggers" that he loved to spoil with treats and most recently, he and Joyce took in a stray cat and named her "Miss Kitty". Shortly after allowing Miss Kitty to take up full-time residence inside, she blessed them with FOUR kittens! He sure was surprised by that revelation!
Mike truly loved his family and friends and he was the guy that you could always count on in your time of need. He will be sorely missed by anyone that knew and loved him!
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter; and his mother, Maribel.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Christopher (Tia) Buchs; sisters, Deana (Nate) Stayner and Maryann Adkins; brother, Phillip (Theresa) Buchs; grandchildren, Bradley (Erin) Buchs, Brittney (Cameron) Martinez, Bailee Buchs (Philip Sholl) and Zoe Schwertfager.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
