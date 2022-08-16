BUTLER — Joan E. Puebla, age 77, of Butler, Indiana, passed away at home, surrounded by her family on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
Mrs. Puebla was born on Oct. 31, 1944, in Auburn, to John and Mary (Ford) Phelps.
She was a 1962 graduate of Ashley High School.
She owned and operated San Juan Glass while living in Puerto Rico, for 18 years. After moving back to Indiana, she worked for Halex in Hamilton, Hoosier Fine Wire in Corunna, and Walmart in Angola, before retiring in 2014.
In her spare time she enjoyed going to FireKeepers Casino and spending time with her family. To Joan, family was the most important thing. She was a strong, amazing and wonderful partner, mom and grandma.
Survivors include her lifetime partner of 35 years, Luis Araiza, of Butler; sons and daughter-in-law, Jose “Tito” and Tonya Puebla, of Auburn and Jose “Chiqui” Puebla, of Ashley; daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa “Tesy” Puebla and Edwin Rosario, of Puerto Rico, Monica and Guy Ridenour, of Angola and Mary "Carmen" Puebla, of Fort Wayne; two special people whom she took in and helped raise as her own daughters, Wanda and Carmen “Tata” Gonzalez, of Puerto Rico; seven grandchildren, Joan “Candy” Rosario, Edwin Rosario, Jonna Tucker, Justin "Bear" Ridenour, Kyle Yoquelet, Selena Malott and Caleb Puebla; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Jan Neely, of Irons, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Joanne “Toyta” Puebla; granddaughter, Karissa Hunter; two brothers; and one sister.
Per Joan’s request there will be no visitation or services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
