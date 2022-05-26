ANGOLA — Laura Marie Short, 86, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on April 13, 1936, in Angola, Indiana, to Willard Ford and Bernice Marie (Heckman) Smith.
She graduated from Angola High School in 1954.
Laura married Carl E. Short on April 20, 1954.
She worked for Angola Die Cast for 25 years, retiring in 1998.
Surviving are her children, Gayla M. Henderson, of Angola, Indiana, and Carl Curtis Short, of Baltimore, Maryland; sisters, Louella Root, of Angola, Indiana, and Ruth Ann Tatro, of Auburn, Indiana; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Short, in 2022; sons, Terry Kevin “TK” Short, in 1976, and Leland Eugene Short, in 2001; daughter, Jennie K. Short, in 2020; and three brothers, Leland F. Smith, Bernie C. Smith and Willard “Butch” Smith; and sister, Patty Jean Smith.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.
Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
