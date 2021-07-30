ANGOLA — William Anderson Parks, 79, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1941, in Angola, Indiana, to Curtis and Irene (Shaffer) Parks.
William graduated from Angola High School in 1961. He attended Tri-State University in Angola.
William married Linda L. Howe on Jan. 27, 1963, in Angola.
He worked at General Electric for 21 years and then retired from Trans-Guard Industries, where he was a Purchasing Agent.
William was a member of Angola United Methodist Church.
He liked buying and selling cars and enjoyed traveling. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, Linda L. Parks, of Angola, Indiana; his daughters, Jodi (Todd) Clouse, of Angola, Indiana, and Shelly (Steve) Pittman, of Carmel, Indiana; and brother, Bernard (Violet) Wogoman, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Alex (Kylee) Harris, Travis (Alexis) Clouse, Megan (Clint) Roesler, Lucas Harris, Katie (Seth) Stewart, Molly (Matt) Schumacker, Sam Pittman and Ellie Pittman; five great-grandchildren with another great-grandchild on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Parks and Irene Wogoman; infant son, Robert Parks in 1963; and brothers, Roger Parks and Perry Wogoman.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Glendarin Hills Golf Club, 3333 Glendarin Way, Angola, IN 46703.
The Rev. Tim Terrell will be officiating.
A Celebration of Life open house will immediately follow the service at Glendarin Hills Golf Club from 1:30-5 p.m.
Final resting place will be at Brushy Chapel Cemetery, LaGrange, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Hospice, 1900 Carew St., Suite 6, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 31101.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
