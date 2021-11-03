Joseph Myers
COLUMBIA CITY — Joseph R. Myers, 88, of Columbia City, Indiana, left Millers Merry Manor, Columbia City, to be with his Lord and Savior at 12:58 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Joe was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on May 26, 1933, the fifth child of the late Raymond and Marie Myers.
He began school in Fort Wayne, moving to Columbia City at age 10, graduating from Columbia City High School in 1951, and entering the Navy the same year. He served aboard the USS Curtiss (AV-4) as a Machinist during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on June 23, 1955.
On May 26, 1991, he married Ramona K. Leslie. They made their home in rural Columbia City since 1995.
A career-long salesman for Jewel Tea Company, Fort Wayne, for 25 years, then Complete Drives, Inc (CDI), Fort Wayne, retiring with more than 12 years of service. He also produced hay on his 31-acre farm over the years.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Ramona “Mona”; a stepson, Jason A. (Annette) Arnold of South Whitley; grandchildren, Hailey Arnold, of South Whitley and Trae (Violet Harris) Arnold, of Pierceton; a brother, Wallace (Carol) Myers, of Fort Wayne; and brother-in-law, John (Norma) Leslie.
Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond “Carl,” Donald, Floyd, James and John Myers; and only sister, Delma “Skip” Breide.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at Thorn Cemetery, with the Korean War Honor Guard presenting honors.
Visitation is from 4-8 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Joe’s honor are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
