Jerry Gaerte
ALBION — Jerry E. Gaerte, 68, of Albion, passed away on May 21, 2021, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City.
He was born at Luckey Hospital in Wolf Lake on April 29, 1953, to Gene and Mary Ann (Geiger) Gaerte. He spent his formative years in Noble County, graduating from Central Noble High School in 1972.
Jerry was married to Carolyn “Candy” Smith at Big Lake Church of God in Whitley County on Dec. 11, 1982.
He retired from Dexter Axle in 2009, after 32 years of service. While at Dexter he did many different jobs.
Jerry loved to fish. He also enjoyed celebrating his boys and their many different accomplishments. Whether it was farming, excavating or engineering, he was very proud. He was especially proud to be a Grandpa “Papa” to Makinsley.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Candy Gaerte; his mother, Mary Ann Gaerte; his three sons, Danny Hart, Joshua (Cassi) Gaerte, and Jason (Noelle) Gaerte; a sister, Deborah (Jack) Gaff; four brothers, Steven (Vickie) Gaerte, Daniel (Trudy) Gaerte, Alvin (Debra) Gaerte, and George (Jody) Gaerte and his granddaughter, Makinsley Gaerte.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Gaerte on Nov. 18, 1999.
Services will take place at Blue River Church of the Brethren on Thursday at 10 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
The family will receive family and friends at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Burial will take place at Wolf Lake Cemetery.
Memorials are to Charter Oak Church or Noble or Whitley County Gideons.
Online notes to the family can be made at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
