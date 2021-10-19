SHIPSHEWANA — Margaret P. Coffman, 94, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at her son David’s home in Carmel, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 29, 1926, in Shipshewana, Indiana, to Homer J. and Lydia (Miller) Mishler. Her father was the founder of Mishler Packing Company that her brother, Paul, later owned and operated.
Margaret lived most of her life in LaGrange/Noble counties as a farmer’s wife. She also worked at Lambright Hatchery in the office and at Yoder Department Store in Shipshewana.
She loved her church (Shore Church) and the people in it. She was active in the sewing circle, taught Sunday school, Bible school, she loved singing and sang in groups and the choir.
Margaret married Donald V. Coffman on Sept.1, 1945, in Shipshewana, Indiana.
Surviving are her two daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Gail Hirschy, of Blacksburg, South Carolina, Carolyn and Kevin Miller, of Newton, Kansas; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Donna Coffman, of Carmel, Indiana, and Paul and Shelly Coffman, of LaGrange, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Haarer, of Shipshewana; and a brother, Paul Mishler, of Shipshewana, Indiana.
Margaret’s husband, Donald; an infant son, Donald Eugene; her parents; a brother, Dorsa J. Mishler; two sisters, Ruth Miller and Ruby Hostetler, preceded her in death.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Shore Church, 7285 W – 100 N, Shipshewana, Indiana.
A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana.
A viewing will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Shore Church from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials may be contributed to the Shore Sewing Circle or Wycliff Bible Translators USA, in support of Lynn, Josh and Maria Mishler.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
