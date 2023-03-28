AUBURN — Patricia J. Rohrer, 91, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
She was born Feb. 21, 1932, in Auburn to Albert J. and Helen J. (Freeman) Griffin.
She married Bernard L. Rohrer on June 6, 1959, in Edgerton, Ohio, and he survives in Auburn.
Pat worked at Indiana Bell in Auburn as an operator for 30 years, worked for Dr. Liddell Veterinarian Clinic for 10 years and retired after 17 years for DeKalb Central Schools as the copy operator.
She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
Also surviving are three nephews, Tom (MaryJo) Hullinger of Kendallville, Tim Hullinger of Auburn and Tom Thompson of New Castle; cousin, Larry (Ruth Ann) Berryhill of Warren; and two dear friends, Carol Wells and Carol Kiep.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Erma Lothamer; and a brother, David Griffin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at noon on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. Seventh St., Auburn, with Father Mark Enemali officiating.
Burial will take place at Cedar Creek Cemetery in rural Auburn.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society, P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
