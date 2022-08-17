Joan Ritter
COLUMBIA CITY — Joan Ritter, 95, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe.
Born on July 19, 1927, in Angola, Indiana, she was the daughter of William and Catherine (Hutchins) Griffiths.
Growing up in Steuben County, Joan graduated from Angola High School with the Class of 1945.
Out with a friend one afternoon, life forever changed course when Joan was introduced to Keith Edward Ritter. The two went on to marry on Oct. 18, 1947.
Following marriage, they moved to Fort Wayne in 1949, where they raised their family. Joan stayed at home raising their children, but after they grew older, she worked at Montgomery Ward in the Northcrest Shopping Center and later at Sears in Glenbrook Square Mall in Fort Wayne. After Joan and Keith retired, they moved to Arlee, Montana, in June 1991, where their son and his family lived.
They attended Jocko Valley Lutheran Church and were active members in the Arlee community.
They loved attending the sports activities and special occasions of their grandchildren over the years. After the passing of her loving husband and best friend on Dec. 18, 2009, Joan moved back to Indiana, residing in Columbia City.
Joan loved going for car rides to take in all of God’s beauty, whether it be the cornfields of Indiana, or the mountains of Montana, and just possibly stopping by a Dairy Queen along the way. She was a sports fanatic! Joan was an avid fan of Indiana University basketball, the Chicago Cubs, the University of Montana, and when family members started attending Purdue University, she began cheering on the Boilermakers.
Joan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Bob Spuhler, of Hudson, Wisconsin; son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Marlene Ritter, of Arlee, Montana; daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Gary Parker, of Columbia City, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Hank (Beata) Spuhler, Joshua Spuhler, Shelly (Nick) Belcourt, Jackson Parker, Lindsey (Kyle) Wining, Russell Ritter, Suzi Ritter, Morgan (Mandy) Parker and John (Caitlin) Ritter; and eight great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by her siblings, Byron Griffiths, Arneta Wise, David Griffiths, Catherine Labahn and Louise Boddy.
A private graveside service will take place where Joan will be laid to rest next to her husband at Circle Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Peabody Public Library. Donations may be mailed to DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Joan ‘s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
