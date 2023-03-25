CORUNNA — Thomas B. Parr, age 76, of Corunna, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Ascension Sacred Heart Village in Avilla, Indiana.
He was born on July 29, 1946, in Auburn, Indiana, to Otis “Burdette” and Lydia “Ruth” (Reinoehl) Parr.
Tom worked for the State of Indiana, as a milk inspector for 45 years. He would travel around the state visiting dairy farms, inspecting the milk that they were producing. At one point in his career, he had more than 300 farms that he would visit.
Later in life Tom became a beekeeper, and he absolutely loved it. At his peak he had a total of 59 hives that he was caring for.
He was a member of FFA and DeKalb County 4-H Fairfield Farmers. Tom also enjoyed woodworking and showing livestock.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Bryan Parr, of Fort Wayne, Heidi and Steven Ross, of Coca Beach, Florida, and Thomas A. “Tommy” and Kiley Parr, of Hamilton Lake; six grandchildren and their spouses, Cameron Ross, Truett and Tiffani Ross, Audra and Jacob Paul, Ethan Parr, Asa Osborn and Aiden Parr; sisters, Marcia Schamberg, of Huntertown, Indiana, and Marcella Foster, of Ashley, Indiana; brother, Timothy Parr and Dana Barber, of Osceola, Indiana; several nieces, nephews and other extended members.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Parr; and niece, Kelly Franks-Henderson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 1-4 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St. in Waterloo, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held following the visitation on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 4 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Valarie Kline officiating.
Memorial donations may be given to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
