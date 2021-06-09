ANGOLA — Rita (McKean) Lechleidner, age 70, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on the morning of Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Cameron Hospital in Angola, Indiana, while being treated for a lingering infection.
Rita was a woman of small stature, but boundless compassion. Her presence in the community was deep and wide, as all who have been touched by her service and care over the years can attest.
She worked as the Cameron Counseling Center Program Director from 1993 to 2015, when she retired from the position. She served First Congregational United Church of Christ in Angola as a licensed minister for 20 years, during which she officiated the weddings of many couples in the Chapel in the Garden. She also continued to provide mental health counseling to people, often at no charge, in her office at the church.
Rita was named the 2011 Remarkable Woman of Steuben County by the Northeast Indiana Federation of Business and Professional Women.
She was a voracious reader as well as an artist and photographer. She liked to garden. She was a proud great-grandmother. She was a loyal and loving friend and a trustworthy and wise confidant.
Rita is survived and remembered by her sons, Allan Lechleidner and Jamie (Carolyn) Lechleidner; brothers, Don McKean, of Auburn and Wayne McKean, of Leo; sisters, Shirley McKean, of Dayton, Ohio, Thelma Szeman, of Hamilton and Janet Snyder, of Auburn; and grandchildren, Jeremiah, Ezra, and Kaylah.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Delucenay.
All are welcome to come mourn her passing and celebrate her life at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 12, 2021, with a light reception to follow.
Masks are required.
The Rev. Nicole Shaw will officiate.
