ANGOLA — Marion J “Mike” Brown, 66, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Oct. 1, 1955, in Auburn, Indiana, to Ralph and Mary (Stebing) Brown.
Mike was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. He received a Purple Heart and a Silver Star.
He worked at Dana Corporation in Angola and was a member of the Angola Conservation Club, Inc., Angola American Legion and Angola VFW.
Mike married Janey Kipp on June 22, 1974, in Butler, and she passed away on Nov. 14, 2015.
He is survived by a daughter, son and their spouses, Tina and Mike Crager, of Angola and Marion J. and Amy Brown, of Corunna; six grandchildren, Dylon Crager, Brennan (Savannah) Brown, Chelsea Brown, Riley Crager, Ashlea Brown and Isaiah Brown; four great-grandchildren, Adelyn Crager, Ellie Brown, Hudson Brown and Zaylea Patrick; three brothers and a sister, Ed and Sandra Brown, of Louisiana, Leona Buzzard, of Fremont, Bob and Julie Brown, of Angola and Dave Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Melissa Brown; and a sister, Debbie Brown.
No services are planned at this time.
Preferred memorials are to the American Heart Association.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo are handling arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
