SHIPSHEWANA — Adam Brian Leslie, age 38, of Shipshewana, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Mr. Leslie was born on July 5, 1983, in Goshen, Indiana, to Brian Leslie and Patricia Slone.
He graduated from Westview High School.
Adam was currently employed by Cruiser RV in LaGrange, Indiana.
Adam loved his family and friends beyond words. He enjoyed the wind in his hair while riding his motorcycle, playing cards, and living life to the fullest. Adam was a good kind of guy who would have done anything to help anyone. He will be missed greatly by all who surrounded him during his lifetime.
Survivors include his sisters, Ann (Issac) Harker, of Sturgis, Michigan, and Melissa (Tim) Mullins, of LaGrange, Indiana; two nieces; two nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Adam was preceded in death by his father, Brian Leslie; and grandparents, Lloyd and Margaret Leslie.
There are no services planned at this time.
To sign the online guestbook or to share a memory, visit www.hessfuneralhome.com
Arrangements and care entrusted to Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services of LaGrange, Indiana.
